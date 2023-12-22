Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading 16.3% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
