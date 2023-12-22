Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Shares Down 8.2%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

