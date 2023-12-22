HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,242.23

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,242.23 ($28.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,355 ($29.78). HarbourVest Global Priv Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,355 ($29.78), with a volume of 123,873 shares traded.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,245.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,242.93. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,477.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 143.41.

Get HarbourVest Global Priv Equity alerts:

Insider Transactions at HarbourVest Global Priv Equity

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($30.15) per share, with a total value of £23,840 ($30,150.50). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Priv Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.