Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading 8.5% Higher

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.34.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%.
Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.
