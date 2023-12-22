Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.58

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 558244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.