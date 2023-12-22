Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.55 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823,232. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

