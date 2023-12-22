Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $696.69. 172,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.