Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

