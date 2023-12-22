Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,024 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.41. 1,777,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,212. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.