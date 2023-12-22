Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,287 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. General Electric has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $128.03.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

