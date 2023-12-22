HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO David Mcjannet Sells 107,481 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, December 5th, David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,132. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

