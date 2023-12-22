Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.94 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $96.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,663 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,611,391,931.827847 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0915758 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $130,523,268.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

