HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.0158 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $42.92 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars.

