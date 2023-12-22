Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.51. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 11,326 shares changing hands.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

In other news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,435,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,741 shares of company stock worth $56,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.