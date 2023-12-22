Henrik Gerdes Sells 5,431 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $13,143.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.2 %

CHPT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,373,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

