Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

