Herbst Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. 1,505,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,765. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

