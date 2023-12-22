Herbst Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. The company had a trading volume of 285,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

