Herbst Group LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $294,820,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,255. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

