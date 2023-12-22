Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.63 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.63 or 0.00008277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $132.74 million and approximately $18,462.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,921.77 or 1.00055741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012174 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003557 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.61436488 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,498.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

