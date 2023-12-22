Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 3.3%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 159,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 361,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSAI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

