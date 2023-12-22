HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0010

HI (HI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $369,829.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,737.01 or 0.99983789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012282 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003568 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00100065 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $325,677.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

