Hilary Schneider Sells 2,565 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

MTN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.57. 315,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.58 and its 200 day moving average is $231.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

