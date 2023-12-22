Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells $1,522,800.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Pat Hickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, James Pat Hickman sold 100 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $2,503.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 419,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.