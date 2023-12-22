Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002693 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $130.71 million and $26.54 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 107,301,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.14350739 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $27,565,702.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

