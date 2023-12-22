IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $693,765.79 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,219 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $693,765.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,542,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,306,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IESC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 88,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,617. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth about $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IES by 4,466.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IES by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

