iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Up 0.4%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.75. 2,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

iHuman Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

iHuman Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iHuman Inc. ( NYSE:IH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

