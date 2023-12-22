Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.90. 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Price Performance

About Iluka Resources

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66.

(Get Free Report)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.