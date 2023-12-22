Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.90. 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Price Performance
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.