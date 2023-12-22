Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 6.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $64.96. Approximately 180,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 265,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Immunocore Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunocore by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

