Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27,166.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $59.36. 946,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

