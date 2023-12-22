Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,436 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 121,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

