Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.63. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$3.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.89 million during the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 1,263.95% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

