ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.11

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 184179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $154,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 431.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 6,547,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ING Groep by 64.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after buying an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

