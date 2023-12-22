Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,645. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

