Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.2 %
Agree Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,645. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
