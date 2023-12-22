Insider Selling: Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 217,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

