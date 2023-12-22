Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells 7,535 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68.

On Monday, October 23rd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. 5,056,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,157. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

