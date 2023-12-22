Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 14,598 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $69.74. 45,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
