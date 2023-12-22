Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 14,598 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $69.74. 45,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

