Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.68

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.68 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.81). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 48,363 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Inspired Trading Up 5.0 %
Inspired Company Profile
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.
