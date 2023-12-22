Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Shares Up 0.3%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Acquisition Co. 1
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.