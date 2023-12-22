International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.19

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 21709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

International General Insurance Trading Up 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.16.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $5,454,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

