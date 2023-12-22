Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.04 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $243.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00020526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00101453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,529,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,212,560 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.