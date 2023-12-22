Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

