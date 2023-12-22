Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $1,015,982.52 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raul Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

INTU traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $624.07. 820,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $627.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.62 and a 200 day moving average of $514.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

