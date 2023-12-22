Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 25% Higher

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 28,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

