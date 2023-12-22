Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 165,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

