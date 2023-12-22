Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,925 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

