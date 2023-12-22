Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

