Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

