Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,005. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

