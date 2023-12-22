Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $572,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. 208,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,834. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

